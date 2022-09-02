Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $10,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LBRDK shares. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $139.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband to $160.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.25.

Liberty Broadband Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $103.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.65. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.70 and a fifty-two week high of $194.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.38 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 142.14% and a return on equity of 13.94%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

