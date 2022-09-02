Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stock Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 714,777 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,416 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in GSK were worth $31,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in GSK by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,666 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in GSK during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in GSK during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in GSK during the 4th quarter worth about $1,588,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in GSK by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 16,595 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. 16.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GSK. AlphaValue downgraded GSK to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on GSK in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded GSK from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on GSK from GBX 1,400 ($16.92) to GBX 1,600 ($19.33) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,787.50.

GSK Stock Performance

GSK Increases Dividend

Shares of GSK stock opened at $31.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.46. GSK plc has a 52-week low of $31.61 and a 52-week high of $46.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.383 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. GSK’s payout ratio is 50.66%.

GSK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

See Also

