Bank of Montreal Can Sells 28,777 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,359 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,777 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $33,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AME. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AMETEK by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,279,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,246,685,000 after purchasing an additional 259,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in AMETEK by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,295,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,366,824,000 after purchasing an additional 60,786 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in AMETEK by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,804,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,147,509,000 after purchasing an additional 60,518 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 8.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,595,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $745,243,000 after acquiring an additional 437,235 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,379,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,259,000 after acquiring an additional 197,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $120.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.17 and a 52 week high of $148.07.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, May 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.72%.

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total transaction of $380,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,964 shares in the company, valued at $5,828,694.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AME. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.56.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

