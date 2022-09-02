Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 143,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,787 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $11,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYY. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $293,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,480,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,862,000 after buying an additional 41,234 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sysco Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Aaron E. Alt acquired 1,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.09 per share, with a total value of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY opened at $81.85 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $91.53. The company has a market cap of $41.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.53 and a 200-day moving average of $83.96.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 119.55%. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 74.24%.

Sysco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

