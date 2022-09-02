Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $11.34 Million Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 76.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,698 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 115,158 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $11,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ANSYS by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,652,495 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,069,567,000 after buying an additional 209,554 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ANSYS by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,515,046 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,409,955,000 after buying an additional 89,226 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in ANSYS by 1.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,472,973 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $785,540,000 after buying an additional 30,629 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ANSYS by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634,220 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $653,901,000 after buying an additional 50,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in ANSYS by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,186,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $476,072,000 after buying an additional 133,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ANSS. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on ANSYS to $311.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.55.

ANSYS stock opened at $246.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $225.92 and a 12-month high of $413.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.29.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.16. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 22.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

