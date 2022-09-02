Bank of Montreal Can Has $29.40 Million Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,154,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 193,507 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in AES were worth $29,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of AES during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 9,238.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 157.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AES during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of AES during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

AES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AES from $29.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AES presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

AES stock opened at $25.85 on Friday. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $26.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 32.93% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. AES’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.158 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently -108.62%.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

