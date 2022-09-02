Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stock Position in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,444,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 338,148 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $31,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHNG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Change Healthcare by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Change Healthcare by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 6,940 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Change Healthcare by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Change Healthcare by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,486,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,788,000 after acquiring an additional 20,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 138.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 838,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,937,000 after purchasing an additional 487,673 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Change Healthcare Trading Up 0.7 %
NASDAQ:CHNG opened at $24.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.04. Change Healthcare Inc. has a one year low of $18.97 and a one year high of $25.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.07.
Change Healthcare Company Profile
Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.
