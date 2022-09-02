Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 70,571 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 749,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,571 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $32,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,426,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,289,000 after buying an additional 1,274,754 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,416,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,188,000 after buying an additional 422,626 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,278,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,145,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 221.5% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 507,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,708,000 after buying an additional 349,990 shares during the period. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Performance

BEPC opened at $38.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.56 and a beta of 0.89. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52-week low of $31.10 and a 52-week high of $45.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.16.

Brookfield Renewable Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is -246.15%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

