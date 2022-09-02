Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 369,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,722 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Prudential were worth $10,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Prudential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Prudential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prudential by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. 1.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PUK opened at $20.65 on Friday. Prudential plc has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $44.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This is an increase from Prudential’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,605 ($19.39) to GBX 1,687 ($20.38) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,579.50.

In other Prudential news, major shareholder Plc Prudential sold 4,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $121,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,635,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,156,961. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

