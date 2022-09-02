Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 1,345,702 Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) by 47.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,495,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,345,702 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $11,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the first quarter worth approximately $1,163,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 23.9% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 44,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 8,659 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,939,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,614,000 after acquiring an additional 294,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Fin Capital Management LP bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,820,000. Institutional investors own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group Stock Performance

Shares of CS opened at $5.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.53 and a 200 day moving average of $6.72. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $11.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Credit Suisse Group ( NYSE:CS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Credit Suisse Group had a negative net margin of 16.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group AG will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 7 to CHF 6 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6.50 to CHF 6 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America raised Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Credit Suisse Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.59.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

