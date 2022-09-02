Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 659,391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 57,656 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $32,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XRAY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,700,553 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $987,514,000 after acquiring an additional 709,095 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 17.8% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 8,460,416 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $416,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,404 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,436,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $303,288,000 after buying an additional 733,144 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,452,530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $248,406,000 after buying an additional 482,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,352,885 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,283,000 after buying an additional 291,705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $32.17 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.68 and a 52 week high of $63.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.59%.

XRAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. William Blair cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.11.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

