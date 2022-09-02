Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 5,433 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 74,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,433 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $11,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 568,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,476,000. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total transaction of $420,021.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,452,887.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total transaction of $420,021.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,452,887.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total value of $399,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,572 shares in the company, valued at $12,212,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

TTWO stock opened at $120.72 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.85 and a 1 year high of $195.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.89. The company has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($1.60). Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on TTWO shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software to $180.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.32.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.