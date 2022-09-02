WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 78.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,373 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $11,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,040,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,207,228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810,208 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,250,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $509,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,747 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 52.6% in the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 954,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,293,000 after purchasing an additional 328,983 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,362,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,297,000 after purchasing an additional 301,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 50.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 571,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,192,000 after purchasing an additional 192,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 1.5 %

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $104.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.28. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.84 and a 12 month high of $108.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 15.23%. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.7275 dividend. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Mizuho reduced their price target on WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $492,637.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,230.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.