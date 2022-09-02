Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 94,316 Shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 953,839 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,316 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $30,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Granite Construction during the first quarter valued at $208,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the first quarter valued at $219,000. Sonen Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Granite Construction stock opened at $29.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Granite Construction Incorporated has a one year low of $27.84 and a one year high of $43.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 53.40 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.01 and its 200 day moving average is $31.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.55%.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

