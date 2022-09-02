Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 379,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40,333 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $29,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.6% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 73,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter valued at about $551,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 685.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 10,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Fortune Brands Home & Security Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:FBHS opened at $61.26 on Friday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.86 and a 1-year high of $109.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.56.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Dividend Announcement

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $102.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.29.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

(Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.