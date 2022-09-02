Bank of Montreal Can Sells 100,334 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 970,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 100,334 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $29,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,536,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,745,384,000 after acquiring an additional 6,679,825 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,244,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $844,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421,055 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,558,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $722,328,000 after acquiring an additional 274,940 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,235,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,785,000 after acquiring an additional 4,973,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,258,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $313,392,000 after acquiring an additional 632,106 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNP opened at $31.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.30. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.33 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 18.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 29.63%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.08.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

