Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Invests $537,000 in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 301.6% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the first quarter valued at $87,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 7,923.2% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 6,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.14% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Australia ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EWA opened at $21.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.67. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 52-week low of $20.30 and a 52-week high of $27.16.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.