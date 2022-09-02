Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. decreased its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $950,911,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 42,681,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,099,157,000 after buying an additional 5,705,315 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,082,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $659,449,000 after buying an additional 3,581,114 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,369,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,165,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1,942.9% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,010,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,393,000 after purchasing an additional 961,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.40.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $64.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $81.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.61. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $74.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.02%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

