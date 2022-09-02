Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $12.15 Million Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 110,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,585 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $12,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 33.2% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 30,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,409,000 after buying an additional 7,703 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.0% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 82,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,174,000 after buying an additional 4,613 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 79.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,066,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 25,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,786,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Trading Down 0.4 %

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $100.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.45. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $88.02 and a 52 week high of $133.40.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 34.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 15.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DFS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.56.

About Discover Financial Services

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.