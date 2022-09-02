Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Shares Sold by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. trimmed its position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,286 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SUM. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,384,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383,606 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,577,408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $204,295,000 after acquiring an additional 905,585 shares during the period. Sasco Capital Inc. CT raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 994,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,882,000 after acquiring an additional 530,200 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,535,442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,691,000 after acquiring an additional 234,016 shares during the period. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 716,017 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,239,000 after acquiring an additional 176,580 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:SUM opened at $28.05 on Friday. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.99 and a 52 week high of $41.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.37.

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Summit Materials had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $631.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.45 million. Equities analysts predict that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SUM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Summit Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Summit Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Summit Materials to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.29.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

