Pitcairn Co. Sells 5,352 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Pitcairn Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 65.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,352 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 34.1% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.3% during the first quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 3,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 22.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 155.3% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 9,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $90.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.43. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $84.95 and a 52 week high of $129.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EMN. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup downgraded Eastman Chemical to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Eastman Chemical from $123.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.07.

Eastman Chemical Profile

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

See Also

