Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Takes Position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,325 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RIVN. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 62.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN opened at 31.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.60, a current ratio of 8.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion and a PE ratio of -1.54. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of 19.25 and a twelve month high of 179.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of 32.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 36.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 37.27, for a total transaction of 65,334.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 79,666 shares in the company, valued at 2,969,151.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RIVN. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $84.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $69.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 65.89.

Rivian Automotive Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

