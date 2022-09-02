Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 322 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. trimmed its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 27,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

PFG stock opened at $74.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.63 and a 200-day moving average of $68.85. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.97 and a 12-month high of $80.36.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.26. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 24.69%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Principal Financial Group

In other Principal Financial Group news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $1,093,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,353,066.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Principal Financial Group news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $1,093,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,353,066.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roberto Walker sold 12,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total value of $1,012,569.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,356,344.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,975 shares of company stock valued at $3,270,099. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Principal Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

