Citigroup Inc. Sells 69,320 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 69,320 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.12% of M&T Bank worth $26,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total transaction of $93,355.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,916.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gary N. Geisel sold 533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total value of $100,918.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,358,891.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total transaction of $93,355.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,391,916.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,181 shares of company stock valued at $5,320,347 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird raised M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. TheStreet lowered M&T Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $214.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on M&T Bank from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.71.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $180.81 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $131.42 and a 12 month high of $193.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $172.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.91.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

