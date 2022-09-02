Citigroup Inc. Acquires 22,644 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 265,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,644 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $26,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 16.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at $405,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 126.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 7,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $84.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.74. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $77.85 and a fifty-two week high of $107.35. The company has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.50.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $893,375.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MKC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Argus lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

