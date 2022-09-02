Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $380,000 Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of XYL opened at $92.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 39.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.11. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $72.08 and a one year high of $138.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.94.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In other news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 5,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $472,193.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,053.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 5,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $472,193.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,053.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $57,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,997.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,580 shares of company stock worth $1,185,927. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on XYL shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Xylem from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.64.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

