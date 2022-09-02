Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Cuts Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 74.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,058 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,098 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 157.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Paycom Software in the first quarter worth $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 58.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on PAYC. Cowen increased their price objective on Paycom Software to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Paycom Software from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Paycom Software from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Paycom Software from $361.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $390.67.

Insider Activity

Paycom Software Stock Down 1.3 %

In related news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total transaction of $371,170.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,856,320.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

PAYC stock opened at $346.57 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.82 and a twelve month high of $558.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.19, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $335.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.28.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.38% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $316.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.17 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 7th that allows the company to buyback $550.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

