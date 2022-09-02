Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $491,000 Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. cut its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,167 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COO. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 16.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies during the first quarter worth about $768,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 2.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 271.6% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 7,161 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 5,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $372,000. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:COO opened at $300.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $314.91 and a 200-day moving average of $353.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $283.03 and a twelve month high of $463.59.

Cooper Companies Dividend Announcement

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The medical device company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.05). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $843.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is currently 0.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COO. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $414.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $475.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.67.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

