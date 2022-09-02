US Bancorp DE Purchases 3,251 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,330 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $3,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBNY. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Signature Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. JCSD Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Signature Bank Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of SBNY opened at $171.76 on Friday. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $165.36 and a 1-year high of $374.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $187.76 and a 200 day moving average of $234.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Signature Bank Announces Dividend

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.21. Signature Bank had a net margin of 43.86% and a return on equity of 15.02%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 21.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBNY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $262.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $352.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $305.00 to $286.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.69.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

