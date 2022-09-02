Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) by 76.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 523,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,356 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $12,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REZI. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Resideo Technologies by 5.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. boosted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 134.0% in the first quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 17.0% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 296.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. 93.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Resideo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of REZI stock opened at $20.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.93. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.36 and a 52 week high of $32.58. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 2.18.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Resideo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

