Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 94,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,990 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $12,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. City State Bank acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 127.7% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, SWS Partners acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,800 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $234,234.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,471.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other DTE Energy news, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,800 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $234,234.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,471.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total value of $135,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,682.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,700 shares of company stock worth $747,753. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $132.74 on Friday. DTE Energy has a one year low of $108.22 and a one year high of $140.23. The company has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.62.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.14). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 4.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 90.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DTE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on DTE Energy to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.36.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

