Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 114,364 Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 745,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,364 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $12,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Clarivate by 3.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,801,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,708,000 after acquiring an additional 880,590 shares in the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG boosted its holdings in Clarivate by 1,405.5% in the fourth quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 27,403,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,525,000 after acquiring an additional 25,583,059 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Clarivate in the first quarter valued at $182,013,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Clarivate by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,079,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,060,000 after acquiring an additional 959,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clarivate by 185.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,796,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,891,000 after acquiring an additional 5,712,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Price Performance

CLVT opened at $11.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of -57.90 and a beta of 0.82. Clarivate Plc has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $26.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $686.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.51 million. Clarivate had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 1.87%. Sell-side analysts predict that Clarivate Plc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLVT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Clarivate from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Clarivate in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Clarivate from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Clarivate from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

