Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $12.50 Million Stock Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 497,857 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 113,705 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $12,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 35,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 12,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 70,880 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 14,397 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on MRO shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup cut shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.19.

Marathon Oil Trading Down 2.6 %

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $24.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.10 and its 200 day moving average is $24.79. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $11.02 and a 1 year high of $33.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.58%.

Marathon Oil Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.