Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Position Reduced by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,943 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $12,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 14,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DLR. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $142.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.14.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $122.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.31. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.63 and a 1 year high of $178.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 107.02%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $343,724.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,549.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

