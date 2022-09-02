Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $427 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,523 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,057 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.6% of Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $427,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. NS Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Greenspring Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet stock opened at $109.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.88 and a 52 week high of $151.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Alphabet from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on Alphabet to $132.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.36.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total value of $96,837.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,052 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,865.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,069 shares of company stock valued at $15,642,495. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

