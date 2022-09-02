Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Acquires 3,875 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 51.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,421 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.7% of Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $31,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,447.5% during the first quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,443,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its stake in Alphabet by 32.6% during the first quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 205,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $570,511,000 after buying an additional 50,422 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 17,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,803,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $3,357,000. Finally, CQS US LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $15,368,000. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,069 shares of company stock valued at $15,642,495. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet Stock Up 1.4 %

Several analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.36.

Alphabet stock opened at $109.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.88 and a 1-year high of $151.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period last year, the business posted $27.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.