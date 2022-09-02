Bowie Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bowie Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 6.2% of Bowie Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Bowie Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $48,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,447.5% in the first quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 32.6% in the first quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 205,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $570,511,000 after acquiring an additional 50,422 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 17,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,803,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $3,357,000. Finally, CQS US LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $15,368,000. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on Alphabet to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.36.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total value of $32,242.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,013. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total value of $77,496.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,174.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total value of $32,242.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,013. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,069 shares of company stock valued at $15,642,495. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $109.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.28 and a 200 day moving average of $120.88. The company has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.88 and a 12-month high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

