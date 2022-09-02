Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) Shares Sold by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. decreased its stake in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,859 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Terminix Global were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 258.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,402,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,608,000 after buying an additional 1,732,896 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 17.9% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 20,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 22.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 4.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 69.8% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Terminix Global alerts:

Terminix Global Price Performance

Shares of TMX stock opened at $42.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.29. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.30 and a 12 month high of $48.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 80.47 and a beta of 0.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Terminix Global Company Profile

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Terminix Global from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

(Get Rating)

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. The company offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest management services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Terminix Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terminix Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.