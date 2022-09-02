Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) Shares Sold by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. decreased its stake in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,859 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Terminix Global were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 258.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,402,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,608,000 after buying an additional 1,732,896 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 17.9% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 20,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 22.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 4.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 69.8% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.
Terminix Global Price Performance
Shares of TMX stock opened at $42.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.29. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.30 and a 12 month high of $48.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 80.47 and a beta of 0.75.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Terminix Global Company Profile
Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. The company offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest management services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.
