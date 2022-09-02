Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Shares Sold by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. decreased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,848 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 159,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 61,297 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 360,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,233,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 0.94. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $6.86 and a one year high of $33.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AUPH Get Rating ) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $28.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 178.32% and a negative return on equity of 38.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on AUPH shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

