Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Sold by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,867 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $422,242,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,513,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,428,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935,955 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,914,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325,853 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 344.7% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,931,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 168.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,355,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 10,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $224,847.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 379,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,964,985. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $17.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 11.29 and a quick ratio of 11.29. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.24. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $21.63.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.12). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 13.34%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

A number of research firms recently commented on HST. Citigroup increased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

