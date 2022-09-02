Pitcairn Co. Makes New $223,000 Investment in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,381,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,083,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239,833 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,139,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,167,000 after acquiring an additional 14,244,622 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,618,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,199,000 after acquiring an additional 295,205 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,818,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,906,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,484,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $78.55 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.40 and a 1 year high of $86.90. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $61.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Activision Blizzard

In other Activision Blizzard news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $816,158.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,930,305.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.