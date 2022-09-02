Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Sold by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. trimmed its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.38.

In related news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 7,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total value of $356,541.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,297 shares in the company, valued at $5,662,143.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 7,638 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total transaction of $356,541.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,297 shares in the company, valued at $5,662,143.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 16,023 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total transaction of $734,334.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,824,707.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,783 shares of company stock worth $2,458,993. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $45.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.75. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $37.44 and a 1-year high of $50.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.02.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Arch Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

