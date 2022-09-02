Eagle Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 25,101 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group were worth $2,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 81,784 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 86.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock Performance

RUTH opened at $18.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.65. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.16 and a 1 year high of $24.93. The stock has a market cap of $620.06 million, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.97.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.90%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.