Pitcairn Co. Lowers Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Pitcairn Co. reduced its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,532 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,896 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in Lennar by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lennar by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,924 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,337 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,445 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LEN shares. Barclays cut their price target on Lennar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Lennar from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wedbush downgraded Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Lennar from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.92.

Lennar Stock Performance

Shares of LEN opened at $77.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.44. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $62.54 and a one year high of $117.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 8.06. The stock has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.51.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.74. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $8.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 17.12 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP David M. Collins sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $1,230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,393,324. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Articles

