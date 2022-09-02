Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 245 Shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ashland were worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ashland by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ashland alerts:

Ashland Stock Down 1.5 %

ASH opened at $100.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.42. Ashland Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.29 and a 1-year high of $112.91.

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Ashland had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 38.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ashland Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Ashland declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Ashland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Ashland’s payout ratio is 8.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ashland news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $290,941.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 7.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ASH. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ashland from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Ashland from $136.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Ashland from $122.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Ashland from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.75.

Ashland Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.