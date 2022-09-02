Eagle Asset Management Inc. Makes New $2.43 Million Investment in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,431,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 102.5% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 81 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE:PSA opened at $337.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.34. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $292.32 and a 1-year high of $421.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $327.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $345.84.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Public Storage

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 68.14%.

In related news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total transaction of $70,702.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,915,595. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Public Storage news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total value of $70,702.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,915,595. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total value of $18,235,606.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 175,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,959,814.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,670 shares of company stock valued at $18,599,374. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Public Storage from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Public Storage from $390.00 to $336.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Public Storage from $410.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Public Storage from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.33.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.