Pitcairn Co. Sells 579 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Pitcairn Co. trimmed its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in First Horizon by 116.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First Horizon by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in First Horizon during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in First Horizon by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Horizon during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at First Horizon

In other news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 99,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total value of $2,258,691.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,732,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,349,276.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 99,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total value of $2,258,691.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,732,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,349,276.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 21,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $493,998.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,732,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,678,486.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Horizon Price Performance

Shares of FHN opened at $22.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.35. First Horizon Co. has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $24.24.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 12.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on FHN shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of First Horizon to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Horizon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

