Pitcairn Co. Has $366,000 Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Pitcairn Co. cut its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of DaVita during the first quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of DaVita by 234.4% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 37,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 26,248 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DaVita during the first quarter valued at approximately $949,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of DaVita by 19.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of DaVita by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DaVita Price Performance

NYSE:DVA opened at $86.93 on Friday. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.97 and a 12 month high of $133.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.21. DaVita had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.69%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of DaVita to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of DaVita from $128.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of DaVita from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Michael David Staffieri bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.70 per share, with a total value of $1,554,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 61,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,754,463. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

