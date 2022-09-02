Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,401 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,285,383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,063,290,000 after buying an additional 55,963 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 915,860 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $227,232,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 655,483 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $162,638,000 after buying an additional 18,767 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 405,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,638,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 347,419 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $86,202,000 after buying an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of CSL stock opened at $298.96 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $195.04 and a 12 month high of $318.71. The stock has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.17.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $1.16. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carlisle Companies

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.44, for a total transaction of $3,317,175.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,841,570.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 40,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.77, for a total value of $12,850,408.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,879,990.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.44, for a total transaction of $3,317,175.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,841,570.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,456 shares of company stock valued at $18,458,337. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

See Also

