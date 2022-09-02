MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) by 89.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,014,160 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MoneyGram International were worth $2,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGI. Archon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MoneyGram International by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,218,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,465 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in MoneyGram International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,732,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in MoneyGram International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,176,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in MoneyGram International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,337,000. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MoneyGram International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

MoneyGram International Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of MoneyGram International stock opened at $10.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.28. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $10.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -259.50 and a beta of 1.18.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MoneyGram International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, account deposit, and kiosk-based services, as well as mobile app solutions.

